Man holding knife during execution of search warrant shot by Lexington Sheriff's deputies

SLED is investigating the incident that occurred on Old Barnwell Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an incident involving Lexington County Sheriff's deputies who shot a man who they say was holding a knife.

The incident occurred at a home on Old Barnwell Road, between Micala Dr. and Savannah Woods, around 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31. At the time, officers say they were executing a search warrant on the house.

The man advanced toward deputies while holding a knife and refused to comply to orders to drop the weapon. The man was shot in the upper body.

Deputies rendered first aid to the man while awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department had blocked off the area surrounding the incident, but those roads have now reopened.