MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding a man who broke into a Macon Family Dollar and stole “large boxes” of M&M’s and Reese’s candy.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened last Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar located at 160 Emery Highway.

It was reported that a clerk went to open the store and found that the front window was missing.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the store, trying to open a cigarette cabinet, then taking several big boxes of candy containing Reese’s and M&M’s.

The sheriff’s office says those boxes of candy have a value of up to $326.

The man was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and white shoes in the footage. He broke into the store and left without triggering the alarm system.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

BCSO

