COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington police are looking for a man they believe is involved in two burglaries and a car theft.

He's 34-year old David Kemp Ferguson.

Investigators say they were called to the 400 block of West Main Street Friday morning after calls about a suspicious man. During their property check an officer saw Ferguson inside the business.

He then ran into the woods.

During their investigation afterwards, officers found that he broke into the Lexington Driving Academy and the Deroin Tax Services stealing from each business.

He is also believed to have stolen a 2017 Nissan Sentra as items from both businesses were found inside the stolen car.

Anyone with information on Ferguson is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.