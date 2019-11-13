COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have released a sketch of a man who they say broke into an elderly woman's home and assaulted her.

The incident happened back on October 30 around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the victim's home and began physically assaulting her. She was able to defend herself and called out to a relative who was in another room.

Police say the victim didn't require medical attention at the scene.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division produced a sketch of the suspect, who's said to be between the ages of 20 and 25 years old.

.Anyone with information about the incident or who may recognize the man in the sketch is encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Columbia Police Department