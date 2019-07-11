COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a burglary and assault.

Jackie Lee Evans, 56, is accused of breaking into a home at the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on October 20, 2019 and stealing electronics.

According to law enforcement, Evans also pepper sprayed the victim in the face after he came home and discovered Evans inside.

When arrested, Evans will be charged with burglary first degree, assault first degree and grand larceny. The arrest warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Law enforcement believed that Evans is a possible suspect in connection with similar crimes in South Columbia.

Citizens with information about Evans’whereabouts are encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC or online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.