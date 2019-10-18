COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) Property Crimes investigators are working to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.

The incident happened on October 15 around 5:30 a.m. at 623 Sallie Baxter Drive. The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering and searching through vehicles located at the property. Video and images of suspect are attached.



Citizens who can identify the suspect are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, online, or through the P3 app.