SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A man is behind bar after allegedly stealing mail from a Lexington County mail box.

Eric Shipes was arrested by South Congaree police Tuesday morning after they say he was found stealing mail from a resident's mail box.

Shipes was also charged with having drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and other related offenses, police say.

Police say they are continuing to investigate to see if Shipes is linked to other mail thefts or larcenies in the area.