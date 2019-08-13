FLORENCE, S.C. — A man has been charged after he left five children in a hot car outside of a Walmart in Florence.

The Florence Police Department responded to a call at a Walmart on Monday for children being left in a car. Law enforcement found five children under the age of 10.

James Anthony Williams was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. He was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for second-degree domestic violence. Williams is related to the children.

Williams was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where he was released on a $2,000 bond.