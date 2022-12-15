Man charged in death of 2-year-old child in Richland County

The death came months after the child was initially hospitalized.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in following the November death of a child of what authorities suspect was abuse.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 25-year-old Grant Nicolas Adams has been charged with homicide by child abuse for the Nov. 25 death that followed the child's initial hospitalization that happened on Sept. 27.

Investigators said Adams drove the child to the hospital claiming the child had fallen out of his playpen and hit his head. However, the Department of Social Services later notified the sheriff's department after doctors found the child's injuries "were not consistent with a fall."

A warrant for Adams' arrest said the child's injuries included a skull fracture, hemorrhaging to the brain behind the eyes, and bruises to his body. It also adds that expert medical advice found these to be "diagnostic of child abuse, and from complications of non-accidental blunt force trauma."

The warrant also suggests Adams was the sole guardian of the child while the child's mother was at work.