Man killed Lexington woman in fight over feral cats, police say

The two had an ongoing disagreement about feeding the animals outside a local business.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police now believe a man killed a 72-year-old woman during an argument over what to do about feral cats.

Chief Terrence Green said Friday Sean Eric Malahy, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Judy Burnett.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on West Main Street near a shopping center in downtown Lexington.

Officers say prior to the shooting incident, Burnett had gotten into an argument about feeding feral cats with a witness who was with Malahy. Officers say Malahy got into an argument with Burnett which turned into a physical fight. During this fight, police say Malahy shot Burnett.

Officers say they found Malahy at the scene and in possession of a handgun. He was taken into custody and he was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Police say they determined Burnett and Malahy had known each other for a number of years and that they had ongoing disagreements about their own involvement in the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats that are known to live behind businesses in the woods behind the business.