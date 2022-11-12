Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter

One firefighter suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment, according to the Sumter Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours.

Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4 a.m. on Sunday, saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of a former residential care facility, and the suspect was seen walking along Hospital Circle, away from the building.

49-year-old Michael Raymond Reynolds Jr., of Sumter, later admitted to being in the building and setting the fire, according to police.

Related Articles Broad Street reopens in Sumter after early morning fire closed it for hours

Of the 35 firefighters who responded, one suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment, according to the Sumter Fire Department. He was released Sunday afternoon and is recovering at home.

Fire officials estimate damage to the structure and its contents at $240,000.

Reynolds is charged with first degree arson, third degree, two counts of second degree and possession of burglary tools.

The Sumter Police and Fire departments are continuing to investigate.