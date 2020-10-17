x
Crime

Man charged in connection to Friday night fatal shooting incident

Investigators have charged Richard Julius with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting.

Investigators have charged Richard Julius with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to the department, this is in connection to a shooting incident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night at the 1200 block of King Street.

According to the report, officers responded after receiving shot spotter alerts. A male victim was found with serious injuries and an officer rendered first aid before EMS arrived. 

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as Darrious Jerome Davis. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Investigators believe the shooting happened because of an argument. 

