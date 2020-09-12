Lexington man caused brain injury to 2-month-old daughter, deputies say

Law enforcement says the child had injuries to her brain, spine, and ribs.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say severely injured his 2-month-old daughter.

James McQueen Boltin Jr., 25, is charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, according to an arrest warrant.

“Detectives have talked with health care providers, caretakers and family members as part of their investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the information they’ve gathered, Boltin was feeding his baby in early November when he hurt her, causing the baby to go into cardiac arrest. The child was eventually transported to the hospital.”

According to Koon, doctors found multiple brain, spinal and rib injuries along with other trauma.

Deputies arrested Boltin Tuesday afternoon. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.