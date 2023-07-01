Orangeburg County mother's alleged killed extradited back to South Carolina

Antar Jeter faces charges of murder and grand larceny. He was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on Tuesday. He was also denied bond the following day, a decision that was deferred to a circuit court judge.

Jeter's arrest in Virginia followed the discovery of Crystal Jumper's body in her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities responding to a welfare check also said that Jumper's daughter, Aspen Jeter, was missing.

Investigators later determined that Antar Jeter killed Crystal on Nov. 1 and took their daughter. Searches continued for many days with basic clues showing that the suspect may have left the area. Surveillance video, at one point, showed Jeter panhandling in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“This was an extremely delicate investigation as we had a six-year-old child involved,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement shared on Thursday. “We had to consider all possibilities and keep this little girl’s welfare in mind at all times.”

He was caught in Danville, Virginia on Dec. 9 and Aspen was eventually returned home to members of the Jumper family.