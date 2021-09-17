Man charged with murder after shooting outside Ellorree on Saturday

The shooting followed a dispute between two men outside an Orangeburg County home, investigators say.

ELLOREE, S.C. — Investigators say one man is charged with murder after a dispute outside an Orangeburg County home on Saturday morning ended in a shooting.

According to a report filed by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. where a witness directed them to a wrecked vehicle. Inside, they found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound between his stomach and chest area.

As one member of law enforcement worked to help the victim, another took a statement from witnesses. One explained that she had been at a local club with the victim when they got into an argument. The victim left the scene and said he would be waiting for her at her grandfather's house.

The woman said she was ultimately taken home by the man who would be identified as the shooting suspect, 29-year-old Diamante Darcell Starks.

According to the report, she later told investigators that the victim and Starks had a previous rivalry but she wasn't aware of any ill will between them at the time. However, when she returned home, the victim allegedly made a derogatory remark to them and the two men got into a dispute. At one point, the woman claims, Starks actually broke the victim's car window.

She told investigators that Starks then got into his own vehicle and fired a gun from the passenger side into the victim's vehicle.

The victim drove off but soon rolled down the hill, the woman said in the report. It was then that she realized the victim had been shot below his heart.