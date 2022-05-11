Man charged with rape got out of jail on attempted rape charge after failing to appear in court

Court records show the same man charged with a "random" rape over the weekend was also awaiting trial on a separate attempted rape charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man police believe opportunistically raped a woman in Charlotte over the weekend was already awaiting trial for a separate attempted rape last year.

Note: This story discusses a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 29-year-old Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson with multiple sexual offenses connected to a reported sexual assault late Friday night along Glenwood Drive near Tuckaseegee Road.

His bond is now set at $2 million, which court records show is a far cry from the most recent bond a judge granted when he failed to show up to a court a few months ago for a September 2021 attempted rape charge, according to court records.

Following Wilson's arrest for that charge, involving a different woman in the same general area, a judge ordered him to electronic monitoring and granted him a $20,000 bond, court records show. Jail records show he eventually made bond and was released from custody.

Court records show Wilson missed a court appearance tied to that charge in August 2022. However, instead of raising his bond, court records show Judge Carla Archie set his new bond for the attempted rape and connected assault with a deadly weapon charge at a combined $10,000.

Records show Wilson returned to jail but bonded out again on Oct. 5. Nearly a month later to the day, police believe he kidnapped and raped another woman.

Fraternal Order of Police President Daniel Redford said the entire turn of events disgusts him.

"It's absolutely frustrating," he said. "We've got a problem in our court system of allowing violent repeat offenders to continue to get out on low bonds and when they miss out on court appearances, they get a bond at all."

CMPD said investigators believe Wilson's most recent alleged attack "appears to be random." According to court records, his previous attempted rape charge stemmed from threatening a woman with a knife on her walk home.

"Rape is probably one of the most personal attacks that can be had on anybody," Redford said. "To see this isn't the first time that he's done it or tried to do it, it's just very, very frustrating."

Before a judge sets bond, Mecklenburg County Pre Trial Services evaluates a defendant's risk of committing a new crime or failing to appear in court. Court records show that process flagged Wilson in September 2021.

"The thing to remember is that this never should have happened to begin with," Redford said. "He never should have been out to be able to do this to this poor lady."

Contact Nate Morabito at nmorabito@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.