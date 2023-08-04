Man charged in Richland County crash that killed two women

Authorities said a woman from Columbia and another from West Columbia died in the fiery crash.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of two women following a crash in July.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that 18-year-old Jaquice Williams was charged with two counts each of reckless homicide and failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, along with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle following an incident that happened on July 17.

The sheriff's department said it began when a deputy spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Columbia and attempted to pull it over on Mallet Hill Road. Authorities said the deputy lost sight of the car as it approached Polo Road. Deputies began to search but were later informed that a vehicle had crashed in the 800 block of Mallet Road.

The sheriff's department said the first deputies to arrive at the fiery wreckage put the fire out with an extinguisher and attempted to help those involved in the crash.

Two passengers, 21-year-old Makiya Alford of West Columbia and 19-year-old Keyona Bryant of Columbia died in the crash. The driver, identified by the sheriff's department as Williams, was taken to the hospital and booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Aug. 4.

Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement that Williams' "lawlessness" had cost the two women their lives.

He also took issue with Williams being out on bond despite being arrested on June 7 by Columbia Police for discharging a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The sheriff's department said he was released the next day.

"He should not have been on the streets in the first place," the sheriff said. "Another criminal, out on bond, terrorizing our community."