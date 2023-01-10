Man charged with running over 2-year-old in South Carolina, leaving the scene

The suspect was caught by deputies and turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, officials said.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been caught and arrested after investigators say he ran over a toddler and tried to escape.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Florenteno Cruz was arrested on Sunday after allegedly running over a two-year-old with a truck on Harmony Hills Drive around 7 p.m.

Authorities said the child was taken by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The sheriff's office said deputies caught Cruz elsewhere in the Harmony Hills neighborhood and turned him over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.