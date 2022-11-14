x
Crime

Deputies say this man sexually assaulted children, and they need your help to find him

Deputies say there may be other victims and, given the nature of the charges, investigators would like to locate him as quickly as possible.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department
Robert L. Stevenson

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted on charges of sexually abusing children.

Deputies say 75-year-old Robert L. Stevenson has been evading arrest for months.

Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say there may be other victims and, given the nature of the charges, investigators would like to locate him as quickly as possible. 

If you see Stevenson or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 9-1-1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

