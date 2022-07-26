x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

14-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg, sheriff says

Upon arriving, deputies say they found a 14-year-old boy, who was determined to be deceased. They also found the suspect's wife, who had been shot, as well.
Credit: aijohn784 - stock.adobe.com

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies say they found a 14-year-old boy dead inside the residence.

Inside the home, investigators say they located the suspect's 40-year-old wife, who had also been shot. Her condition is not known. 

RELATED: Sketch released of suspect in Orangeburg County road rage shooting

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff  Leroy Ravenell said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”

Andre Greene, 46, has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Greene faces a minimum of 30 years if convicted of murder alone.

RELATED: Orangeburg father charged with assaulting son's killer during sentencing hearing

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suspects charged in Columbia arson that left 67-year-old man dead