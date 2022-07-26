14-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg, sheriff says

Upon arriving, deputies say they found a 14-year-old boy, who was determined to be deceased. They also found the suspect's wife, who had been shot, as well.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”