Kershaw County authorities arrest man for shooting father-in-law with flare gun

Michael Jermaine Jefferson is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Camden man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a family member with a flare gun on Saturday night, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

According to Sunday's statement, 43-year-old Michael Jermaine Jefferson was arrested at the scene on Sinclair Street where deputies learned he had shot his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.

The victim, who was shot in the arm, was taken to an area emergency room with injuries authorities said weren't life-threatening.

Based on the sheriff's department's preliminary investigation, Jefferson had been in an argument with the father-in-law before the shooting. He now faces charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime.