Man charged after 16-year-old girl dies from Fentanyl, alcohol overdose

According to an indictment, Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab sold the girl Fentanyl pills and failed to get help despite describing her as "limp."

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury has indicted a man on numerous charges including first-degree murder in connection with the August death of a 16-year-old girl who died from a combination of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity at the man's Aurora apartment.

The indictment charges Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab with the following 13 counts:

2 counts first-degree murder

2 counts distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

2 counts possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

Sexual assault on a child

Enticement of a child

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sexual assault

Criminal attempt to commit sexual assault

On Aug. 7, members of the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to an apartment on South Quentin Way about a possible overdose of a young female, the indictment says.

Around 1 a.m. that day, Che-Quiab said he arrived back at his apartment with several guests, which included the victim, according to the indictment. He said on the way to the apartment he stopped to purchase a bottle of vodka and that some of the guests also brought alcohol, the indictment says.

He said he provided cocaine and that the girls in the apartment were "matching coke", the indictment says. Matching references a contest in which one person will put the amount of – in this case drugs – out to be consumed and the other person is challenged to match that same amount or add more.

When asked by detectives if there was anything mixed with the cocaine, Che-Quiab said no, according to the indictment.

He admitted to police, according to the indictment, that he sold the victim "four small blue pills" and initially said they were oxycodone, but later said he knew they contained Fentanyl.

Che-Quiab said, according to the indictment, that at some point the victim's condition "appeared to deteriorate and that she was having trouble walking and standing."

Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, he got up to use the restroom and was told by someone in the apartment to go check on the victim because she wasn't breathing, the indictment says.

A 14-year-old girl who was at the party later told investigators she consumed "approximately a half bottle of hard alcohol" the indictment says and then said she passed out or blacked at some point. When she woke up, according to the indictment, her underwear was off and her pants were on backward.

According to the indictment Che-Quiab admitted to having sexual intercourse with at least one minor girl at the apartment and said he witnessed another man at the apartment kissing and touching another girl who had passed out, the indictment says.

A toxicology report for the victim showed that she died from mixed alcohol and fentanyl toxicity. Toxicology reports showed no presence of cocaine.

During interviews with police, Che-Quiab "did express his regret" that he didn't do anything about the victim, the indictment says. He said she was "Iimp" and said, according to the indictment, that he "should have taken her to the ER" but instead he went to sleep.