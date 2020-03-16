LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man has been arrested for arson and ill treatment of animals according to the Lexington County Sheriff Deputies, as part of an investigation into a fire at Charleston Highway business.

Christopher Dwayne Tillman, 26, is charged with arson, burglary and ill treatment of animals according to arrest warrants.

Tillman was terminated as an employee of the business a week before the fire, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Deputies reviewed security video from the early morning hours of February 28 and detectives determined that Tillman unlawfully entered the business in the 2200 block of Charleston Highway. Evidence showed Tillman using an incendiary device to cause a fire which caused a total loss for the building.

A family dog was trapped in the office when the fire destroyed the building.

Tillman cashed a business check for $3,800 he wrote to himself out of a check book damaged in the fire according to the sheriff.

He was released from jail on his own recognizance.