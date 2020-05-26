SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter man has been charged in connection to an assault and battery by mob when a victim was sent to the hospital.

DaKwon Donte Myers, 23, is charged with assault and battery by mob, third degree.

According to a warrant, Myers knowingly participated in a mob that inflicted injury to the victim by striking the victim in the head and throughout the body on May 6.

The victim sustained bruising to the face and required stitches to his head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.