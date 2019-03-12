COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man charged in the death of a Columbia three-year-old child is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Bobby Ramos Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty. His roommate was also charged with animal cruelty.

Officers say they found three cats living in deplorable conditions at a home on Manse Avenue.. Two of the cats met the standards for felony charges in that they were kept in small carrying cages, covered in feces with no food or water. The animals were seized by animal control personnel and examined by a veterinarian who police say determined that the cats were in poor condition having been inflicted with repeated and necessary pain and suffering.

Last week, Ramos was arrested and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, Leo Mateo Pacheco, 3, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Ramos is an acquaintance of the victim’s mother.

The victim was reportedly found unresponsive on November 19 by his mother inside the Manse Street home and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. He was later pronounced dead.

Once on Manse Street, officers also requested for CPD’s Code Enforcement officers to respond due to the condition of the home’s interior, which officers said included lack of heat, hot water, and various plumbing and sanitation concerns.

The victim’s 4-year-old brother was taken into emergency protective custody by CPD and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).