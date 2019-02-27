LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a man is now charged with murder after the victim in a Lexington shooting died.

Officers announced the upgraded charges Wednesday against 28-year-old Joseph Randolph Henry.

Investigators say he shot 25-year-old Alexis Victoria Azarigian while the two were in a car riding down Augusta Road on February 21. A passenger and the driver told deputies Henry threatened to kill the woman, then shot her.

Henry was taken into custody a short time after the shooting and charged the next day with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

After Azarigian died, investigators sought new warrants against him. He's currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.