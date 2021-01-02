Man charged with murder in death of toddler

Indianapolis police arrested a man they said is responsible for the death of a baby.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent and aggravated battery in the death of a 1-year-old. Indianapolis Police arrested Carl Hensley last week.

Police responded Friday to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on a report of a baby with significant trauma that was not expected to survive.

Detectives believe the injuries to little Bradley Dunaway happened at a home in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation and reported the cause of death as blunt force head injury.

Hensley is the boyfriend of Bradley's mother and was watching him while she went to a doctor's appointment as she is in her third trimester of pregnancy. According to court documents, when she returned home two hours later, Bradley was in his pack and play and having seizures.

When EMS got Bradley to the hospital, doctors noticed a lot of swelling to his head and bruising. He was not breathing and had little brain activity.

When interviewed by police, Hensley said he had not hurt Bradley and that the little boy trips and falls a lot. Hensley later said he was frustrated with the boy and might have put Bradley down a little hard when he put him in the pack and play and that Bradley's head might have hit a toy.

"I had no indication he was in any trouble when he was whimpering and laying in the pack and play before I left the room. I didn't do anything that was ill-intended. It wasn't that type of force," Hensley reportedly told police.