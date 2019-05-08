COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a registered sex offender who they say committed a lewd act on a little girl.

Officers say 28-year-old Clayton T. Jones is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree. Jones is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.

Officers say he touched a seven-year-old girl in a sexual manner back on June 23. The child told her mother about what happened, and she in turn contacted police.

Officers say the child did not previously know the suspect. Police say he is a registered sex offender.