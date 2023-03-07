Domestic violence incident in Sumter leaves one dead, one injured

The man shot his wife and then barricaded himself in his home and shot himself, according to police.

SUMTER, S.C. — A husband is dead and a wife injured after a domestic violence incident in Sumter Tuesday morning.

According to Sumter Police, an ongoing domestic situation in the Summit Drive area of Sumter escalated.

When officers arrived around 9:30am the couple was in the garage struggling over a gun when the wife was shot.

The husband ran into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Crisis negotiators with the department were talking with the husband by phone when they heard a gunshot.

When officers entered the home the found the husband dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife is being treated for her injury and is expected to survive.

If you are having difficulties with your spouse you can reach out to South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. They can be reached by phone at 1-8000-799-SAFE (7233).

CASA/Family Services: Domestic violence and sexual assault services for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg. They can be reached at 803-534-2448 or their hotline at 1-800-298-7228.

Laurens County Safe Home: Domestic violence services for Saluda, Abbeville and Laurens county. They can be reached at 864-682-7270 or their hotline at 866-598-5932.

Sistercare: Domestic violence services for Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw county. They can be reached at 803-926-0505 or the hotline at 1-800-637-7606.