CAYCE, S.C. — A Cayce man is being accused of repeatedly dropping a 2-year-old child on the floor.

Maximilian Pascal Krause is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers say they were called Prisma Health Richland on September 22 because a child who'd been brought there had abnormal injuries. Officers determined Krause had been watching the child earlier in the day at a home in Cayce. Police say he dropped the child several times on the floor.

Officers say the man didn't seek medical help for the child, even though he realized the child was injured. The child's mother later returned home from work and took the two-year-old to the hospital.

Krause was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.