Man drowns near Dreher Island in Lake Murray

Newberry County Sheriff's Office responded to call Tuesday morning

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A man has drowned in Lake Murray Tuesday morning.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said officers responded to a call regarding a man in the water near Dreher Island around 10:30 a.m.

Officers recovered the man, who was unresponsive at the scene. Officers haven't yet said what they believe let up to the incident including how the man may have fallen into the water.

The Newberry County Coroner is working to identify the man and the investigation is ongoing.