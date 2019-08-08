COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a former law enforcement officer who they say exposed himself to a teenage girl outside the Richland County Library.

Brandon Aquil Hamed Eggleston, 34, is charged with indecent exposure and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Officers say the incident with the girl happened on August 5 outside the main branch of the library on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia. Investigators say Eggleston exposed his private parts to the girl. The child told her mom, who in turn notified library staff. Library officials immediately contacted police. Officers say surveillance video helped them made the arrest.

A police bulletin for Eggleston’s arrest was issued within CPD and surrounding law enforcement agencies on August 6, 2019.

Officers say in a separate incident two days earlier, a police officer encountered him at the Tamarind Apartments on Stoneridge Drive. Police say Eggleston approached the officer falsely presenting himself as a courtesy officer at the complex who was working as a deputy for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

His training record does show he is a certified law officer, and previously worked for the Sumter County Sheriff's office. However, those records show he hasn't been employed there since the end of January. He previously worked at Benedict College's police department from 2015 to 2018.