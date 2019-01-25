West Columbia, SC - West Columbia police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a group of children on a Lexington County school bus.

Rodney Graham Davis, 52, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

The incident happened on January 22. A girl told police she was picked up by the bus along with her classmates. As they were driving down 12th Street, a man in a car pulled up beside them, exposed himself, and began performing a sex act on himself.

The girl was able to get the man's license tag number. Investigators with West Columbia Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Davis. Investigators made contact with the suspect and arrested him for Indecent Exposure later that day.

Over the course of that investigation, Davis was charged with an additional count of Indecent Exposure for a similar event that happened within the last year.