COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say exposed himself on a public transit bus in Columbia.

Officers say on July 23 the man was riding on a COMET bus and was watching pornography and fondling himself. When the bus driver asked him to stop, he refused.

The man then got off the bus and ran into the woods. Officers say a short time later, he came out of the woods and was picked up by someone in a black SUV.

Officer say they've had multiple reports of similar incidents with this man.

According to deputies, he normally rides the bus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. He gets on the bus at the Walmart on Forest Drive and gets out on Percival Road near Quail Run.

The COMET is working to identify and prosecute the man and to make sure he can't ride the bus again. “The safety and protection of our riders and our drivers is always our highest priority and we will maintain zero tolerance for improper behavior,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET.

Anyone who has information about the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1000.