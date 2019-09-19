COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for manufacturing child pornography.

Darrell Henry Adam, 29, was accused of recording his sexual assault of a child.

According to the case, Adam showed the video to a confidential witness he met through an online dating app. Adam indicated to the confidential witness that he had also provided methamphetamine to the child. After the witness saw the recording, he called the local office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to report the abuse.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI responded to Adam’s residence that day. After questioning Adam, the investigators obtained a search warrant to look through the home and Adam's electronics. Investigators discovered hundreds of child pornography images and videos within Adam's electronic devices, including the abuse video described by the confidential witness. Adam was immediately arrested and has remained in custody during the prosecution of his case.

“The highest calling of the United States Attorney’s Office is to keep South Carolinians safe,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “In partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement, we will relentlessly pursue those who harm our children. Thanks to the hard work of the York County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Attorney General’s Office, Darrell Adam has been brought to justice for the horrific crime he committed.”

"This sentence demonstrates the danger and depravity of these offenses. The immediate response and tremendous work of our personnel and our partners in the York County Sheriff's Office saved children from further harm. The FBI will remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate these matters, find those responsible and protect children," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Alphonso Norris.