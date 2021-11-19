POTTSVILLE, Ark. — A man is in police custody after allegedly bragging about getting away with evading arrest— he even made a t-shirt showing a "flyer" from police asking for more information on solving the case he was involved in.
On Oct. 26, Pottsville police were able to recover a stolen motorcycle only after the armed suspect was able to run across Interstate 40 and into the woods, fleeing from police.
Donald Cooper was arrested on November 18 after reportedly running away from "another department," the Pottsville Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
"Sometimes it may be best to keep your accomplishments to yourself and not brag about them or even try to make your own merchandise about the incident," the department also said in the post.
In a photo attached to the post, there is a black t-shirt with an "UPDATE" that states that more information is needed on a "CRIMINAL MASTERMIND" along with a photo of the motorcycle Cooper reportedly stole the day he ran from police.
Pottsville police thanked Cooper for his help in solving the case "because without his help we would not have been able to solve this case and put this 'CRIMINAL MASTERMIND' behind bars."