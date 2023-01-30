Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

Alex Donaldson, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Saluda County. However, he died from a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.

The occupant of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified Alex K. Donaldson, 26, of Orangeburg. An autopsy performed the following Monday revealed Mr. Donaldson died of a gunshot wound.

Through the course of this investigation, deputies say they identified and obtained arrest warrants for two men, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver. Both are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If you have any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Gilliam and Weaver, deputies ask you to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: