Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — Orangeburg County authorities now say a man found dead outside an apartment complex near the campus of South Carolina State University died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Johnson was not a student at the school.

An autopsy for him is scheduled for Thursday.

Officers say around 12:30 a.m Wednesday,. a witness called 9-1-1 after finding an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle at University Village, an apartment complex located across from SC State. Witnesses said earlier in the evening, they heard what they believed to be gunshots nearby.

Orangeburg County deputies say they haven't confirmed if the shots fired call and the man found dead are related.

The school sent a campus-wide alert around 2 a.m. saying that a shooting happened at University Village. The alert told students to 'shelter in place.'

By mid-morning, S.C. State University told News 19 that alert was lifted. While officials did not release any additional information, they say they are working on a statement to be released 'soon.'

According to the SCSU website, University Village is a university-owned apartment-style housing facility for upperclassmen students. However, officials with the university tell News 19 the housing facility is not owned by S.C. State and it, in fact, houses students from S.C. State and Claflin University.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department or SC State Campus Public Safety at 803-536-7188.

This is the second notification to students about safety on campus this semester. An alert of an armed robbery on campus was sent out last Monday, August 27th.

