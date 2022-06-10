Authorities arrest suspect in South Carolina in high school football star's death outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall

The victim, Elijah Dewitt, was found shot and killed near the Dave & Buster's.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody in South Carolina. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina added the suspect was caught at a QT gas station on Highway 76. He is currently being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff said.

The victim, Elijah DeWitt, was found shot and killed near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.

Police said calls of gunfire came in just after 8:15 p.m., a time where Dave & Buster's was still open. Investigators are looking for video and talking with witnesses in order to find out more about what happened.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is working to gather more information as they conduct its investigation.

"We do not know what led up to the shooting but we are gathering as much information from any witnesses that were in the area and surveillance camera if the mall has any," Hideshi Valle said with the Gwinnett Police Department. "We do urge our citizens or anyone that might have any information to please contact our detectives."

DeWitt was a senior football player who attended Jefferson High School.

"We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time," the school posted on social media.

Days earlier, on Sunday, a 17-year-old was killed near a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, Gwinnett Police said. He was identified as Timothy Buchanan.