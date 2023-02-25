Man found shot dead in Dentsville community

Authorities haven't yet provided any additional information about the shooting and the coroner's office has not publicly identified the victim in the case.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a call about an unresponsive man in the Dentsville area has ended in a shooting investigation.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 7000 block of Sprott Street - the area of the Alta Vista and Arbor Hills neighborhoods east of Dentsville - where they found a 31-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a department spokesperson.

