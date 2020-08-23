Columbia Police investigate early morning shooting in Five Points

Victim discovered near intersection of Harden and Devine streets Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident in Five Points early Sunday morning.

Police Lt. Pegram reports an emergency medical technician on the way to work discovered the male victim near the corner of Devine and Harden streets in Five Points around 6 a.m. August 23. The man was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery.

#ColumbiaPDSC investigators are reviewing surveillance video after a man was found shot at approximately 6 a.m. at the 600 block of Harden Street. An EMS worker discovered the man & helped him receive medical attention. pic.twitter.com/fplFeB4gx0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 23, 2020

Police are looking at surveillance footage from the area for leads, meanwhile, part of the 600 block of Harden Street has been temporarily blocked while police continue the investigation to determine the exact crime scene.

Police believe that the man was initially inside a vehicle with someone before getting out on Harden Street.