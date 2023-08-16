Joshua Hernandez-Figueroa was sentenced to up to 24 years for raping an 11-year-old girl inside her home in 2019.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sentenced to 16-24 years for sex crimes against an 11-year-old girl in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney.

Joshua Hernandez-Figueroa pled guilty Monday to First Degree Statutory Rape and Taking Indecent Liberties with a child in Forsyth County Superior Court before the judge.

The state's evidence showed that on September 19, 2019, the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), responded to a call to investigate a report of a sexual assault against a girl.

Officers responded immediately and spoke with the girl's parents who reported their daughter had been sexually assaulted by Hernandez-Figueroa, who was a family friend.

Further investigation revealed that Hernandez-Figueroa had been communicating with the girl via a phone app called 'Snapchat'. After communicating with the girl and convincing her to have in-person contact, Hernandez-Figueroa sexually assaulted the girl at her home in March or April of 2019.

The assault happened after school when she was home alone. The girl was 11 years old, and Hernandez-Figueroa was 20 at the time of the incident.

She was treated at a nearby hospital and medical evidence showed the victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Hernandez-Figueroa was interviewed by the WSPD and admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the girl and knew she was a minor.

Assistant District Attorney Kia L. Chavious, who prosecuted the case, spoke on behalf of the girl and her family. She shared the traumatic impact Hernandez-Figueroa has caused them.

They stated that he was a trusted family friend, and his actions betrayed their trust, causing emotional trauma to the entire family, and irreparable harm to their daughter.

The family expressed their gratitude for the work of the WSPD, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, and Chavious' diligent pursuit of justice for their daughter.

Hernandez-Figueroa was ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his natural life. He was represented by Defense Attorney Terrence Hines.

