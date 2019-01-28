KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing sexual battery charges for grabbing women on three different occasions in Kernersville last week, police confirm.

The man, identified as Stefan Ryan Shuford, is accused of grabbing women by their hips and shoving his face in their butts.

Police say Shuford would be in a parking lot acting as though he was tying his shoe or looking for something, once a woman walked by he would then grab them. Police say Shuford took off running after each incident.

Officers say Shuford did this three separate times in the 100, 300 and 900 block of South Main Street.

The women didn’t know Shuford and the crimes appear to be isolated random incidents, officers say.

Police are continuing their investigation and haven't received any other comoplaints. They have requested surveillance video from businesses in the areas where the crimes were reported.