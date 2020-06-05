SWANSEA, S.C. — Swansea police are asking for the public's help to identify and hit and run suspect.

Police say the man pictured was seen on video surveillance driving the white car pictured. The man reportedly pulled into a gas station after striking another vehicle in the parking lot.

The man entered the store and then departed without waiting around for law enforcement or exchanging insurance information.

If you know who this man is or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the the Swansea Police Department (803) 568-3366 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

