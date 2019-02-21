LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a man is in custody following a shooting in Lexington County that wounded one woman.

Deputies say one female has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound after being shot in the 4200 block of Augusta Road.

WLTX/Axis

Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lockout for about 20 minutes this morning while deputies investigated. The lockout was lifted around 8:45 a.m., according to district officials.

Deputies say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.