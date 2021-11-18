Man in custody for death of girlfriend, Sumter deputies say

The body of the woman was found behind a home in Rembert.

SUMTER, S.C. — One man is in custody following the death of his girlfriend according to Sumter Sheriff Deputies.

The 48-year-old woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Horatio-Hagood road in Sumter county.

A 47-year-old man from Camden fled to Lee county where he, according to deputies, stole a car and later took a family member's car without permission and fled to Richland county. He turned himself into authorities there.

Accord to Sr. Sumter Sherriff's Deputy he will be transported back to Sumter Thursday night and booked into the Sumter Detention Center.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

This case is ongoing and if you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.