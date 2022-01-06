CAUGHT ON TAPE: Man jumps into moving SUV to stop carjacker

A car thief pickpocketed a man's keys in a Salvation Army store in Asheboro before walking out the door in hopes of stealing his truck.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man jumped into the window of his SUV after a carjacker tried to pull off with his vehicle in Asheboro, according to police.

Asheboro police said a man was shopping at a Salvation Army store and had his keys attached to a hook on his belt. The suspect bumped into him twice inside the store before pickpocketing his keys. That's when the victim realized he needed something out of his car.

When he got outside, he saw the man that bumped into him at the store, backing up and attempting to take off in his SUV. Police said that's when the victim saw his passenger window open and jumped in. He was able to shove the car thief out of the car and he took off running.

It was all caught on video at the Salvation Army store. A man went to extreme lengths by hoping in the SUV's window as his legs dangled outside of the car.

The man who jumped in the window injured his rotator cuff but is expected to be ok.

This investigation is ongoing as police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Asheboro Police Department at 336- 626-1300.

