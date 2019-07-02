Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) - Officers say a man is dead after he crashed his car while running from police in Lexington County.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man who died as 26-year-old Jawara A. Brunson.

Fisher says an officer with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department tried to pull Brunson over around 11:30 Wednesday night, but he didn't stop. After a brief pursuit, Brunson lost control of the car on Highland Avenue, and eventually hit and tree and overturned.

Brunson died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, Brunson said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.