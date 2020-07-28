Suspect killed SC man over basketball argument, deputies say

The argument happened at a basketball court near an elementary school.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say killed another man after the two got into an argument on a basketball court.

Rodney Rivers, 25, is charged with murder according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department.

Officers say back on July 21 they got a call of a shooting at a basketball court on Shadow Lawn Drive near Brookdale Elementary School. When they arrived they found the 28-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say witnesses told them Rivers and the victim had been playing a one-on-one game of basketball. Afterward, the two got into an argument.

"What that argument was about was a game, a game of basketball," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. "A man lost his life over a game.”

According to deputies, Rivers left the court and got his gun. A short time later, shots were fired and the victim was hit by the gunfire.

Rivers is being held at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.