KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are looking for the person or persons responsible for killing a man and dumping his body near a road.

The coroner identified the victim Thursday as 44-year-old Cletis Edward "Eddie" Baker.

Deputies say he was discovered late Wednesday on Damascus Church Road near Flatrock Road. Officers say they don't believe they believe the killing happened somewhere else and was dumped there.

Deputies said they are actively following leads in the case. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating along with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) crime scene unit.

Anyone who may have seen Baker recently or knows anything related to the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.